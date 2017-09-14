Coyotes Edged by Kansas State

VERMILLION, S.D. — Playing even soccer with the Big 12’s Kansas State for a half, the South Dakota women’s soccer team ultimately fell 1-0 Thursday at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.

The Coyotes tallied six shots in the game’s first half, nearly matching K-State’s eight shots and arguably had the two best chances to score in the half. Taryn LaBree had back-to-back shots in the sixth minute of action. After a contested shot went wide left, she received a through ball and went one-on-one with the goalkeeper but missed by inches to the left.

South Dakota (2-7-0) had two more chances late in the first half when Maddison Sullivan lined up a shot but was blocked by a Wildcat defender. On the same possession, Abby Ostrem made a strong attempt at goal but was pushed wide left.

In the 56th minute, Kansas State (4-3-1) scored the only goal of the game as Tatum Wagner dribbled down the left side of the field and fired a pass to Hannah Davis right in front of the net. Davis was able to sneak the ball under a diving Parker Rytz.

The Coyotes continued to put pressure on the K-State goalkeeper, tallying three shots on goal in the second stanza, but were unable to find the back of the net.

South Dakota totaled 13 shots on the afternoon led by three each from Amanda Carpio and Labree. The Coyotes received shots on goal from Alexis Mitchell, Katlin Ptacek, Labree and Carpio.

Davis and Wagner led the Wildcats with four shot attempts each, with Davis placing two on goal.

Rytz, receiving her first start in goal since the opening game for the Coyotes, totaled five saves in the 90 minutes of action. Her counterpart, Miranda Larking, tallied four saves for K-State.

South Dakota plays its final nonconference game of the year Sunday with a 1 p.m. kickoff at UMKC.