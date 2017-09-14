Guide To Everything Garth: PREMIER Center Wants Fans To Be Prepared

One of the most well known country singers of all time is about to make history at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The first of nine Garth Brooks concerts kicks off Friday night. There are a lot of activities happening in Sioux Falls to welcome him and Trisha Yearwood.

In the next two weeks, the PREMIER Center will see more than 100,000 people. Officials want to make sure Brooks and his fans have the best time possible.

“The better their experience is when they come to our building, then the more likely that promoter or that artist, manager will want to come back,” said Rick Huffman with the PREMIER Center.

They want fans to be prepared- starting with the basics.

“Double check your tickets and make sure that you’re coming to the right show. That can happen,” said Huffman.

If you’re picking them up from will-call, the box office is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or until after the start of each concert. Mobile Tickets can be found on the Ticketmaster app, which will be scanned right off your phone. You can also print them from home from a desktop or laptop, not the app. In an effort to curb reselling, some paperless tickets were issued for each concert. Those people should have already been notified, but they’ll need to bring their ID, their credit card used to purchase the tickets, and any guests for whom they bought the tickets.

“Their credit card will be scanned and will kick out a little receipt that will have a bar code and your seat numbers,” said Rick Huffman with the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

For the dates with one show, the doors open at 5:30 pm. They open at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the dates with two shows.

Huffman said, “We’re going to evacuate the building, and then we’ll let the folks who have tickets for the second show come in.”

There are free shuttles available. Stellar Limousine will run back and forth from the north parking lot of the Fairgrounds to the PREMIER Center.

“We’re going to start a couple hours before each show. We will be there in between for the transition between shows, which could be very interesting, and then we’ll also be there after the show for about and hour-and-a-half after it lets out,” said Stellar Limousine Owner Tom Olson.

The Sioux Falls Arena will host pre-parties each concert day. Those start at 4 p.m. Downtown Sioux Falls will have their own bashes on both Saturdays. Food Trucks will be set up at 8th and Railroad Center, and shops will also be open. Stellar will have one 14-person shuttle there as well.

“We are completely booked for every show. You wish you had more to offer because those people who call in are so excited, you know, it’s a big night for them,” said Stellar Limousine Owner Ann Olson.

Obviously, no weapons, illegal substances, noise makers, laser pointers, or food or beverages are allowed into the concert. For picture purposes, phones are allowed. However, no professional cameras with removable lenses will be let in. If you’re a Garth Superfan, you can have a sign. They just can’t be large and can’t have a stick attached. Nothing larger than a 13″ by 15″bag will be allowed into the PREMIER Center. They will be searched as you go through the metal detectors.