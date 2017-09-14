In House Graphic Artist

Sterling eMarketing

Job Description

Sterling eMarketing in Sioux Falls is now hiring for a full-time In House Graphic Artist to join our team!

We are looking for a creative graphic designer with up-to-date knowledge to interpret our client’s needs and to design solutions with high visual impact. You will be a vital part of a creative team that works on a variety of products including: print, websites, billboards, vehicle wraps, sponsorship exhibitions, corporate identity, etc.

Why is Sterling eMarketing different? Accountability is the focus of everything we do. We pride ourselves as a full-service agency that doesn’t just go through the motions; we research, plan, and execute our projects and campaigns that attract attention, drive traffic, and help build success for businesses.

The mission of Sterling eMarketing is to be 100% compliant and the most creative agency in the automotive industry… while being professional, positive, and helpful to our clients and ensuring customer satisfaction.

We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after 1 year of employment.

To apply, please provide an electronic portfolio of work showing your best capabilities in print and/or web (this can be a portfolio website that you list or an attached PDF). Also, include a resume and 3 current professional references when apply for this position.

To apply, submit requested materials to hr@sterlingemarketing.com

Job Requirements

Requirements:

• 2-3 years’ professional experience in graphic design/print production

• 2-4 year degree in graphic design or related field

• Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite – Adobe CC (CLOUD): Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign

• Experience with graphic design output for digital/modern media: web, mobile, print, large format print, etc.

• HTML code knowledge is a PLUS

• Web design skills and the ability to maintain a WordPress site a PLUS

• Minimal experience in copy-writing a PLUS

• A passion for design and ability to develop new and creative concepts for a variety of clients

• Hands-on, innovative; detail-oriented candidate; strong decision maker with ability to prioritize objectives and projects, while meeting aggressive timelines

• Self-motivated, proactive, capabale of working independently and as part of an integrated marketing team

• Excellent written and verbal communications and presentation skills

• Ability to take a project from concept through completion

• Ability to be flexible and take on additional duties as may be deemed necessary from time to time

Contact Information

Job Posting Expiration Date: *

11/30/2017