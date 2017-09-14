Inside Parts Sales Representative (Parts Counter)

Billion Automotive

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto is seeking a full-time Inside Parts Sales Representative to join our Parts Team!

Duties:

–Assisting customers with automotive parts cataloging, processing orders and returns

–Demonstrate a positive and helpful attitude while helping customers

–Accurately provide customer with correct information regarding orders, availability, and delivery times

–Operate electronic catalog and ordering system to process customer’s orders in an efficient manner

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K) with an employer match.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements

–High School Diploma/GED equivalent

–Customer service experience required

–Automotive parts experience preferred

–Requires a working knowledge of automotive systems, replacement parts sales, and needs of r-repair professionals

–Ability to work independently and as a team in a fast-paced environment

Contact Information

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3943

jobs@billionauto.com

Apply on our career site: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/inside-parts-sales-representative-sioux-falls-sd/view/1616