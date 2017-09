Kaufman is in France for LPGA Major

Clark’s Kim Kaufman is in France this week for the Evian Classic, one of the major tournaments on the LPGA Tour. While it does seem glamorous when we’re reporting on some of the big tournaments she plays in, Kim says it’s not that way most of the time. And she’s really just in it to play good golf for as long as she can.