Look The Part For Garth Brooks Week

Sioux Falls, SD- Many businesses are gearing up for Garth Week, and one shop wants to make sure you’re looking the part.

Boot Barn on West 41st Street has added more staff to help with stocking and prepping for the Garth Brooks concerts.

Store Manager Melissa Petitti says she’s noticing more customers are coming in to buy new country garb than for past concerts.

“They’re getting new boots. They’re coming in for new pants with a new top or women are coming in with dresses to go with the boots their husbands bought them. People are starting to get really excited,” says Petitti.

Boots are their hottest selling item right now followed by bling jeans for women and t-shirts and button-ups for the guys.

The store plans to play Garth Brooks songs all day long during the concert days.