Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend Acquitted

Associated Press
Share This:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A jury in Pennington County has acquitted a man accused of killing his girlfriend.

Brian Duncan walked out of the courthouse Wednesday night as a free man after spending the last 14 months in jail. He had been charged with second-degree murder, which carries a possible sentence of life without parole.

A Rapid City pathologist who conducted an autopsy on Helen Wright ruled she died of strangulation due to hemorrhaging in her neck.

But a pathologist who reviewed the case for the defense testified Wright died of pneumonia and that the hemorrhaging was a sign of decomposition. Her body was found at the Western Thrifty Inn in Rapid City days after her death in November 2015.

The Rapid City Journal says Duncan began sobbing after the jury foreman read the “not guilty” verdict.

Related Post

Police: Grandparent Scammed Out Of $4,000
Aberdeen Gas Leak Prompts Business, Apartment Evac...
Obama statue expected to go up in Rapid City this ...
Dry Conditions Continue Impacting South Dakota Far...

You Might Also Like