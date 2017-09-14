Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend Acquitted

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A jury in Pennington County has acquitted a man accused of killing his girlfriend.

Brian Duncan walked out of the courthouse Wednesday night as a free man after spending the last 14 months in jail. He had been charged with second-degree murder, which carries a possible sentence of life without parole.

A Rapid City pathologist who conducted an autopsy on Helen Wright ruled she died of strangulation due to hemorrhaging in her neck.

But a pathologist who reviewed the case for the defense testified Wright died of pneumonia and that the hemorrhaging was a sign of decomposition. Her body was found at the Western Thrifty Inn in Rapid City days after her death in November 2015.

The Rapid City Journal says Duncan began sobbing after the jury foreman read the “not guilty” verdict.