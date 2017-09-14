Midco Warns Sioux Falls Residents Of Fake Salesman

KDLT Newsroom
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Midco is warning people in Sioux Falls about a man they say is walking around neighborhoods claiming to be with the company.

A press release from Midco says the man works for a company called Xcite, which sells satellite services.

The company says Midco door-to-door sellers dress in Midco logo apparel, carry a Midco ID, and are licensed by the city.

If a customer wants to confirm whether someone is a Midco representative, they can call the company.

