Midco Warns Sioux Falls Residents Of Fake Salesman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Midco is warning people in Sioux Falls about a man they say is walking around neighborhoods claiming to be with the company.

A press release from Midco says the man works for a company called Xcite, which sells satellite services.

The company says Midco door-to-door sellers dress in Midco logo apparel, carry a Midco ID, and are licensed by the city.

If a customer wants to confirm whether someone is a Midco representative, they can call the company.