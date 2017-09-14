Nicole Griffith

Reporter

Nicole Griffith is thrilled to call South Dakota home again. Nicole graduated from the University of South Dakota where she majored in Media & Journalism. Her interning experiences led her to Minneapolis where she worked with KSTP’s sports department. She also participated in the Walt Disney World Resort Disney College Program in Orlando and most recently interned with the SEC Network at ESPN in Charlotte.

Nicole is a Rapid City native, and is excited to make the trek back to the eastern half of the state.

You can email Nicole at n_griffith@kdlt.com.