Police: Man Arrested For Biting Tip Of Friend’s Nose Off In Altercation

KDLT Newsroom
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police arrested a 28-year-old Sioux Falls man after they say he bit off the tip of a friend’s nose in an altercation.

Police say a verbal argument led to a physical altercation after friends had been drinking at around 3 a.m. Thursday morning. The victim attempted to bear hug the suspect so he couldn’t swing any punches. Police say this is when 28-year-old Ryan Lunderman bit the tip of the victim’s nose off.

Lunderman fled the scene but was later arrested on an aggravated assault charge.

