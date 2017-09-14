New Judge Request Granted In Sideras Child Porn Case

Jim Sideras and his Attorney Leo Flynn at his first court appearance in May

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A request for a new judge has been granted to a former Sioux Falls fire chief set to face trial on child pornography charges.

Former chief Jim Sideras said he didn’t think he could get a fair trial with judge that was presiding, but an affidavit doesn’t explain why.

Sideras pleaded not guilty in may to 10 counts of possession, manufacturing or distribution of child pornography.

Sideras’ jury trial was scheduled to begin Monday but has been moved to November 13th.

If convicted, Sideras could face up to 100 years in prison.