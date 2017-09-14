Saturday: Walk To End Alzheimer’s

KDLT Newsroom
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – More than 600 communities across the country are helping fight a debilitating disease through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and this weekend, you can get involved in Sioux Falls.

