Clever Tips For Adding Nutrition To Your Child’s Lunch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- School is back in session, and summer eating habits can be tough to break. The Fit Chic Annie Mello stopped by the KDLT Kitchen to share some delicious ways to sneak nutrition into your child’s lunch.

Mello says it’s easier to get a kid excited about their lunch when it’s sported in a cool lunch bag. It’s a simple gesture that can make a big difference on what they eat.

Watch the video above to see how the Fit Chic takes school lunches to the next level. For Fit Chic recipes and more, click here.