State Theatre Robbery Suspects Caught On Camera

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The search continues for two suspects accused of stealing thousands from the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls.

Surveillance video was posted to the venue’s Facebook page today showing the robbery suspects. Theatre members say the crime happened after their first Friday event last week. They say two suspects hid inside the theater, then stole computers and more than $2,000 in cash after the Theatre closed.

Anyone with information on the is asked to contact police.