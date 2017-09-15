Adventures With Ahtra: Cirque Italia

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Performers from around the world are bringing their acts to Sioux Falls in Cirque Italia’s Water Circus.

Located at the Empire Mall parking lot near JCPenney, shows will be at 7:30 on Friday; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 on Saturday; and 1:30 and 4:30 on Sunday.

Watch the video above to see a preview of the performance!

Cirque Italia staff are proud of their modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy. The company says it takes a leading stance in offering quality entertainment beyond the use of animals.

Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels two or three. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. For tickets, call 941-704-8572, click here or purchase them at the door.