Coyotes Look To Boost Playoff Resume Against UND

Former NCC Rivals Collide At 2 PM In Dakota Dome

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota’s bid for their first ever FCS playoff berth could get a big boost on Saturday with former NCC rival and Big Sky favorite North Dakota comes to the Dakota Dome.

The Coyotes are 2-0 and ranked 23rd after their 35-27 win at FBS’ Bowling Green. UND is in the FCS top ten at 1-1.

Kickoff tomorrow is at 2 PM.