Inauguration Of First Female President Of Augustana University

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Former Congresswoman Stephanie Herseth Sandlin was inaugurated as Augustana University’s 24th president today at the Elmen Center.

She succeeds Rob Oliver who retired after more than 25 years as president.

“We’re attracting more businesses and more families to the community and therefore more prospective students in need of higher education, and for decades now Augustana has helped import intellectual capital to the city and has prepared and trained educators,” says Herseth Sandlin.

Herseth Sandlin is the University’s first female president. She was also the first woman in South Dakota to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.