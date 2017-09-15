FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-15-17)

Highlights & Scores From South Dakota, Minnesota & Iowa!
Zach Borg
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —   The fifth week of Football Friday features highlights from 10 games across South Dakota and Minnesota.  Click on the video viewer for all the fun, scores and highlights featuring:

-Lincoln @ O’Gorman

-Yankton @ Roosevelt

-RC Central @ Brandon Valley

-Tea @ Lennox

-Sioux Falls Christian @ Sioux Valley

-West Central @ Dell Rapids

-Howard @ Irene/Wakonda

-Estelline @ Colman/Egan

-Marshall @ Worthington

-Red Rock Central @ Hills-Beaver Creek

Related Post

State Track Meet Begins
Patriots Stake Claim As Greatest Tennis Team In St...
Extended State Track Highlights
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week Zero (8-18-17)

You Might Also Like