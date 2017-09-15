FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-15-17)
Highlights & Scores From South Dakota, Minnesota & Iowa!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The fifth week of Football Friday features highlights from 10 games across South Dakota and Minnesota. Click on the video viewer for all the fun, scores and highlights featuring:
-Lincoln @ O’Gorman
-Yankton @ Roosevelt
-RC Central @ Brandon Valley
-Tea @ Lennox
-Sioux Falls Christian @ Sioux Valley
-West Central @ Dell Rapids
-Howard @ Irene/Wakonda
-Estelline @ Colman/Egan
-Marshall @ Worthington
-Red Rock Central @ Hills-Beaver Creek