Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Ready To Rock The Denny

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The event Sioux Falls has been talking about for months is officially here. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are performing at the Denny Sanford Premier Center this weekend, through the next.

The pair landed in the Sioux Empire Friday afternoon ready to take on the rest of their sold-out shows. And the artists say they were just as surprised as the fans about how many performances will be held right here in Sioux Falls.

“Flying in there aren’t any houses within 100 yards to another house, it’s just all farms,” says Garth.

Based on the scenery, Garth Brooks has one question for Sioux Falls.

“Where are all these people coming from? And I know you guys won’t get offended cause I’m from an area just like this,” he says.

Garth and Trisha Yearwood are bringing in more than 100,000 people to the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Their response?

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you,” says Garth.

On three days the pair will be performing not just one, but two shows.

“We’re going to have fun, we’re going to laugh and I’m going to need [fans] to do most of the singing, because 9 shows, that’s a lot of shows,” the recently CMA Entertainer of the Year nominated singer says.

If you’re worried about the country duo’s voices, you don’t have to. They brought their, “vitamins and power drinks,” says Trisha.

But by that, she actually means, “the M&M’s and the Dr. Pepper.”

“You don’t get one of these easy, you have to work on it,” laughs Garth as he points to his stomach.

All jokes aside, when hearing their concerts will have a $3.7 million economic impact in the area, the two are humbled.

“If there is something that we come and do that is really selfish on our part, because for us we are having the best time, and it benefits the community, then it’s Christmas for everybody,” says Trisha. “So that makes me happy.”

“That just makes gravy, gravy-er if that’s anything,” adds Garth.

And while seeing the show will be exciting enough, “there is an energy in the crowd that is different than anything that I’ve done,” says Trisha.

People might have a chance running into them while they’re out enjoying Sioux Falls.

“We’re going to find out what there is to see,” says Trisha. “We always rely on the locals to tell us ‘here is the food you want to eat’, because everybody has their thing. So I have to find out what your thing is and we’ll do it.”

This is Garth Brooks second time performing in Sioux Falls. Last time he was here, his band, for the first time ever, performed two shows in one day in 1997.

“We’re just going to the places where we have the most fun, and that’s it,” says Garth. “I think the biggest compliment you can pay someone is coming back. Not because you haven’t been there, but because you have been, and that’s why were here.”