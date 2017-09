Great Plains Zoo Hosting Candy Land-Themed Animal Enrichment Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Great Plains Zoo announced that they will be hosting an Animal Enrichment Day tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Zoo says it will allow visitors to witness behind-the-scenes work done by Zoo staff. Visitors will also witness animals enjoy various Candy Land-themed treats and activities.

You can find more information about the even on their website at www.greatzoo.org or by calling 605-367-7003.