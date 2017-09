KDLT TAILGATE TOUR With Colman/Egan’s Chad Williamson

Defending 9A Champs Off To Perfect Start

COLMAN, S.D. — The KDLT Football Friday Tailgate Tour went up to Colman this week to talk with head coach Chad Williamson about his unbeaten and defending 9A State Champion Colman/Egan Hawks. Click on the video viewer to watch!