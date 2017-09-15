Local Breweries Raising Awareness For Childhood Cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the second year in a row the Jorgen Yde Foundation along with three local breweries are teaming up to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

Fernson, Woodgrain, and Remedy Brewing are all releasing their own special brews. Fernson is selling their top seller, Lion’s Paw, last year’s winner Woodrain is debuting their piece called Peche and Remedy Brewing is calling their special brew the JY6 Roasted Brown Ale.

Over the next 6 weeks the three breweries will begin a friendly competition to see who will see the most pints.

The breweries say they hope people will enjoy some good beer and support the cause as well.

“We’re just excited to be apart of this foundation and help out as much as we possibly can. Cancer affects every body and it’s especially tough when it affects children. So we just want to be helping out as much as we can,” said Matthew Hastad, CEO of Remedy Brewing.

A portion of the proceeds from each pint sold will go to the JY6 Foundation.