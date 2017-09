Mayor Huether Suggests Casual Days For Garth Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Mayor Mike Huether is getting in the country spirit and he’s asking others do the same.

The Mayor suggested Sioux Falls businesses designate the next two Fridays as “casual days” for staff and have employees wear cowboy boots, hats, and jeans to work.

City employees also might be seen wearing their hats and boots these two Fridays, all as part of the fun.