Rapid City Mayor Pushes For New Arena, Not Remodel

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Rapid City’s mayor is among those who support building a new arena instead of renovating the old one.

Mayor Steve Allender says remodeling Barnett Arena would be like fixing a broken window – it would solve the immediate problem, but add no long-term value.

Allender said during a presentation Thursday night that remodeling the arena would cost about $25 million and with added handicapped access, would reduce the number of seats below the current 10,500.

The Rapid City Journal reports the mayor says building a new arena would cost between $100 million and $130 million and would seat about 13,000. City leaders want to reverse a trend of declining events and attendance.

The decision about the arena’s future will ultimately fall to the city council, and possibly to voters in a referendum.