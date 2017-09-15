Scoreboard Friday, September 15th
Scoreboard Friday, September 15th
Scoreboard Friday, September 15th
American League
Toronto 4, Twins 3
Women’s Tennis
Missouri-Western 7, SMSU 2
Women’s Soccer
SDSU 1, North Dakota 1
Women’s Volleyball
Grand Canyon 3, SDSU 0
Bradley 3, SDSU 0
USD 3, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0
H.S. Football
Iowa
West Lyon 42, Unity Christian 0
MOC Floyd Valley 27, PAC-LM 8
Sioux Center 54, Cherokee 8
Spencer 26, Spirit lake 13
West Sioux 56, Westwood Sloan 7
Western Christian 35, Emmetsburg 21
Minnesota
Red Rock Central 28, Hills Beaver Creek 20
Marshall 56, WQorthington 0
Dawson Boyd 47, Lakeview 7
Westbrook WG 26, R-T-R 14
South Dakota
Avon 52, Centerville 0
Bon Homme 54, Lower Brule 0
Brandon Valley 55, Rapid City Central 23
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 49, Elk Point-Jefferson 3
Burke/South Central 60, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 6
Canistota 38, Viborg-Hurley 33
Canton 37, Beresford 6
Colman-Egan 47, Estelline 13
Colome 60, Gayville-Volin 6
Corsica/Stickney 44, Scotland 6
Dakota Valley 42, Tri-Valley 41, OT
DeSmet 36, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8
Dell Rapids 35, West Central 13
Douglas 14, Harrisburg 13
Dupree 46, Standing Rock, N.D. 0
Faulkton 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 6
Garretson 41, Hanson 0
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 63, Bennett County 0
Gregory 52, Rapid City Christian 0
Groton Area 17, Chamberlain 7
Hamlin 41, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Hot Springs 44, Custer 0
Irene-Wakonda 42, Howard 36
Lyman 9, Hill City 6
Madison 42, Vermillion 0
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Wagner 0
Milbank Area 32, Aberdeen Roncalli 7
Parkston 32, Platte-Geddes 6
Pierre 43, Huron 0
Pine Ridge 36, McLaughlin 0
Placeholder 50, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6
Rapid City Stevens 14, Aberdeen Central 0
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Sioux Falls Lincoln 7
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34, Yankton 17
Sioux Falls Washington 45, Mitchell 7
Sisseton 40, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0
Spearfish 36, Belle Fourche 13
St. Thomas More 36, Sturgis 0
Stanley County 17, Mobridge-Pollock 14
Sully Buttes 24, Warner 18
Sunshine Bible Academy 30, Iroquois 6
Tea Area 34, Lennox 7
Watertown 14, Brookings 13
Waverly-South Shore 27, Tri-State 12
Winner 24, Valentine, Neb. 12
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 8
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 41, Redfield/Doland 21