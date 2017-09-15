Scoreboard Friday, September 15th

American League

Toronto 4, Twins 3

Women’s Tennis

Missouri-Western 7, SMSU 2

Women’s Soccer

SDSU 1, North Dakota 1

Women’s Volleyball

Grand Canyon 3, SDSU 0

Bradley 3, SDSU 0

USD 3, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0

H.S. Football

Iowa

West Lyon 42, Unity Christian 0

MOC Floyd Valley 27, PAC-LM 8

Sioux Center 54, Cherokee 8

Spencer 26, Spirit lake 13

West Sioux 56, Westwood Sloan 7

Western Christian 35, Emmetsburg 21

Minnesota

Red Rock Central 28, Hills Beaver Creek 20

Marshall 56, WQorthington 0

Dawson Boyd 47, Lakeview 7

Westbrook WG 26, R-T-R 14

South Dakota

Avon 52, Centerville 0

Bon Homme 54, Lower Brule 0

Brandon Valley 55, Rapid City Central 23

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 49, Elk Point-Jefferson 3

Burke/South Central 60, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 6

Canistota 38, Viborg-Hurley 33

Canton 37, Beresford 6

Colman-Egan 47, Estelline 13

Colome 60, Gayville-Volin 6

Corsica/Stickney 44, Scotland 6

Dakota Valley 42, Tri-Valley 41, OT

DeSmet 36, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8

Dell Rapids 35, West Central 13

Douglas 14, Harrisburg 13

Dupree 46, Standing Rock, N.D. 0

Faulkton 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 6

Garretson 41, Hanson 0

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 63, Bennett County 0

Gregory 52, Rapid City Christian 0

Groton Area 17, Chamberlain 7

Hamlin 41, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Hot Springs 44, Custer 0

Irene-Wakonda 42, Howard 36

Lyman 9, Hill City 6

Madison 42, Vermillion 0

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Wagner 0

Milbank Area 32, Aberdeen Roncalli 7

Parkston 32, Platte-Geddes 6

Pierre 43, Huron 0

Pine Ridge 36, McLaughlin 0

Placeholder 50, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6

Rapid City Stevens 14, Aberdeen Central 0

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Sioux Falls Lincoln 7

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34, Yankton 17

Sioux Falls Washington 45, Mitchell 7

Sisseton 40, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Spearfish 36, Belle Fourche 13

St. Thomas More 36, Sturgis 0

Stanley County 17, Mobridge-Pollock 14

Sully Buttes 24, Warner 18

Sunshine Bible Academy 30, Iroquois 6

Tea Area 34, Lennox 7

Watertown 14, Brookings 13

Waverly-South Shore 27, Tri-State 12

Winner 24, Valentine, Neb. 12

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 8

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 41, Redfield/Doland 21

 

 

