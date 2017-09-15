SFFR Firefighter Speaks About Battling Montana Lolo Peak Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A few Sioux Falls firefighters are in Montana offering extra help to fight a massive wildfire. The Lolo Peak Fire broke out in July, so far around 54 thousand acres have burned. Crews don’t even have half of the fire contained yet, but luckily a little rain brought some relief Friday.

“I didn’t get a wink of sleep that night cause you get an adrenaline rush,” says Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Firefighter, Cody Vosburg.

You can see the passion that Cody Vosburg has for being a firefighter written all over his face. Since he was 18-years-old, Cody has been fighting wildland fires.

“There’s something about it that you go do it once and you get hooked. I love going out and being in the mountains. I figured if there’s a spot that I can help out, that’s where I want to do it,” says Vosburg.

So when he got the call in August to help with the Lolo Peak Fire in Montana, he didn’t hesitate.Cody along with two other Sioux Falls Fire Rescue firefighters went out to Montana, for a little more than a week. Once they got there, they were working 16 hours straight every day.

“You get something to eat and maybe get a shower and then you go back to your tent and try to get some sleep. Then the next morning, you get up and do it all over again,” says Vosburg.

Cody’s crew was assigned to protect the properties of residents who were evacuated. Although, he’s done his fair share of fighting house fires, fighting a wildfire is something that doesn’t compare.

“You know you see it on TV all the time, but to actually be there and experience it, it’s something different,” says Vosburg.

He says the biggest challenge with this fire is the weather, but he wouldn’t trade the experience for anything. He hopes to continue sharing the unforgettable moments with up-and-comers in the fire department– those who have the same spark for this job as he does.

“It’s fun for me now taking guys out, that this might be their first assignment or they never seen this stuff before,” says Vosburg.

More than 12-hundred firefighters from across the country have been sent to help with the fires. Right now there are 49 different wildland fires burning in Montana.