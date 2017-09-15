South Dakota Tech Schools Get Funding For New Equipment

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s four technical institutes are receiving more than $860,000 in funding to purchase up-to-date equipment to ensure students are properly trained for today’s workforce.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced the funding Thursday for equipment needs in programs that are eligible for the Build Dakota Scholarship program.

Mitchell Technical Institute was awarded $400,000. The Daily Republic reported the money will allow the school’s welding and manufacturing technology and machining automation programs to buy new equipment, specifically a CNC milling machine.

The state’s three other tech schools also received funding. Lake Area Technical Institute will receive more than $226,000, Southeast Technical Institute was awarded nearly $170,000 and Western Dakota Technical Institute will receive $68,000.

The Build Dakota Scholarship program supports students entering high-need workforce areas to fill the state’s technical career fields.