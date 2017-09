Wind Cave National Park Wildfire Now 90 Percent Contained

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) – Firefighters are making progress in containing a wildfire that’s burned nearly 1,200 acres in Wind Cave National Park in southwestern South Dakota.

The Rankin wildfire is now 90 percent contained. The blaze started with a lightning strike on Monday.

Nearby Beaver wildfire grew to 400 acres Thursday afternoon. No structures have been burned, but 10 are threatened and another 20 are within a mile of the fire.