27 Year Sisseton Man Killed in Solo-Vehicle Crash

GRENVILLE, S.D. – A 27-year-old Sisseton man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Grenville.

Tel Iverson was driving a 2008 Mercury Sable eastbound when he lost control. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled several times.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Day County Sheriff’s Office, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department, Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribal Police and Christensen Ambulance Service.