Augie Wins OT Thriller Over Bemidji State

Vikings Win 30-27

SIOUX FALLS – Redshirt freshman running back Ryan Bradberry bounced an inside rush towards the pylon in overtime against Bemidji State on Saturday from five yards out, and hit pay dirt, giving Augustana a hard-fought 30-27 win over the Beavers in front of 4,171 fans at Kirkeby-Over Stadium in the annual Shrine Game.

The Vikings improve to 2-1 with the win, while the Beavers head home with a 1-2 mark.

The Beavers opened the scoring, capitalizing on a 65 yard punt return by Gunner Olszewski to the Augustana three yard line. Tahi Nomane punched it in on the first play to give Bemidji State the early 7-0 lead.

Still down 7-0 in the second quarter, and with the Beavers driving, Jordan Determan picked off a Jordan Hein pass at the Bemidji State three yard line, but the Vikings could only muster one first down before the drive stalled, forcing a punt.

The ensuing Beavers drive end the same as their prior drive though, with a Hein interception, this time by Jordan Johnson, who returned the pick to the Augustana 34 yard line, and this time the Vikings made it count, marching 66 yards in 13 plays for the game-tying touchdown, a 2-yard pass from Ryan Rubley to Ryan Bradberry with 5 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first half

Not done yet in the first half, Augie forced a Beavers punt and took over on the Bemidji State 46 yard line with 1:31 on the first half clock. This Vikings drive also ended on a Rubley touchdown pass, this time a 25-yard strike to Jake Welsheimer that put AU up 14-7, a lead the Vikings took into the locker room.

Bemidji State wasted little time tying the score, as Ryan Kinard returned the second half kickoff 82 yards to the Augustana 12 yard line. Three plays later, Hein hit Andrew Lackowski for a 9-yard score to tie the game up at 14-all with just a minute gone in the second half.

Still tied at 14 in the fourth quarter, Jeff Glassburner hit his first field goal of the season, a 24 yarder that put Augie up 17-14 with 6:33 left in the game, a lead that held until Hein hit Blake Holder for a 36 yard touchdown with 1:27 on the clock.

With starting quarterback Rubley out, true freshman Kyle Saddler stepped in and drove the Vikings 70 yards in six plays, hitting Drew Reinschmidt for a 19 yard touchdown that appeared to lock up a 27-24 Augustana win with 22 seconds left, but the Beavers drove the ball down just far enough for Isaac Aanerud to hit a 38 yard field goal as time expired to send the game to overtime.

The Vikings won the toss in the extra frame, elected to play defense, and then held the Beavers to a 37 yard field goal attempt by Aanerud, which he hit to put Bemidji State up 27-24.

All three of the Vikings plays in overtime went to Bradberryl a six yard rush to the 19, a 14 yard rush to the 5 and a 5 yard rush that ended the game.

In total, Bradberry rushed for 76 yards on 17 carries and the game-winning score. Caden Quintanilla rushed for 63 yards on 16 carries and Rubley 33 yards on 16 carries before leaving the game with an injury. Rubley also went 15 for 29, for 171 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns before giving way to Saddler, who completed 10 of 18 pases for 144 yards and a score.

Trevor Deschepper did not catch a touchdown, but did lead the team with seven receptions for 101 yards in the win. Reinschmidt finished with 69 yards on 5 catches, while Welscheimer and Brett Shepley both caught 3 passes for 39 yards.

Kirby Hora led the Augie defense with a game-high 15 tackles, including a sack. Matt Wagner added seven tackles and Michael Kloza five.

Winners of two straight, Augustana hits the road next week to take on St. Cloud State. The Vikings and Huskies kickoff at 6 p.m.

NOTES: Augustana played its first overtime game since a 37-34 win over Northern State on Sept. 3, 2016 … Augustana leads the all-time series with Bemidji State 7-2, with wins in each of the last three meetings … the Vikings improve to 33-15 all-time at Kirkeby-Over Stadium … Jordan Determan intercepted a pass for the second straight week … both of Augustana’s interceptions occurred in the end zone … Bemidji State’s first two touchdown drives consisted of four total plays (1 play, 3 plays) and 15 total yards (3 yards, 12 yards) … Augustana’s first two touchdown drives consisted of 19 total plays (13 plays, 6 plays) and 112 total yards (66 yards, 46 yards) … Jeff Glassburner kicked his first-career field goal in the game, a 24 yarder, and remains perfect in extra point attempts with eight

-Recap Courtesy AU Athletics