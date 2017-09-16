Brookings Man Identified in Fatal Crash Near Arlington

ARLINGTON, S.D. – A Brookings man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Arlington.

Tyrone King, 39, was driving a 2005 Pontiac G6 northbound on U.S. Highway 81 approaching the intersection of U.S. Highway 14. The vehicle did not stop at the intersection’s stop sign and collided with a 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup which was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14.

King was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup, Gary Kessler, 66, Sioux Falls, and the passenger, Richard Peters, 53, Tea, each sustained minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office, Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Ambulance and Brookings Ambulance.