Climbing for Lives Lost on 9/11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- For the third year in a row first responders and the community came together to honor the men and women who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Many gathered at Howard Wood Field this Saturday morning and climbed 110 flights of stairs to remember those who lost their lives. There was also a challenge course, KDLT’s Kelsie Passolt emceed the event and Chief Meteorologist Brandon Spinner took part in the stair climbing. Organizers say this years ‘Step up for Heroes’ registration increased by 120 people from last year. They say they are excited the event continues to grow and will climb to remember and never forget.

“We know our firefighters, police, and EMS responders, how many of those perished in that. So it’s a reminder every year for us to know what they sacrificed,” says Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief, Brad Goodroad.

The proceeds from the event will go towards the Sioux Falls Firefighters Association. The association, in turn, uses the money to help community members in need.