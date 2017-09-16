Community Gathers for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The sidewalk of 8th and railroad and throughout Falls Park was lit up in purple as community members and loved ones walked in honor of those battling Alzheimer’s disease.

KDLT’s Tom Hanson emceed the ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ this Saturday morning with around a thousand people in attendance. This year the organization held the walk at 8th and railroad instead of their usual spot Sertoma Park. The organization says they raised well over 107-thousand dollars before the walk even started.The money will go to help support families affected by Alzheimer’s as well as for research towards finding a cure. Many say they will not stop walking and fighting until a cure is possible.

“When people come together for this walk, they see others who are traveling the same road as they are and it gives them that sense of power. They know that there’s something they can do, they can stand with others that are impacted, they can share their commonalities, and most importantly they can donate money, that will one day end this disease through research,” says Alzheimer’s Association South Dakota State Executive Director, Leslie Morrow.

The organization raised around 160-thousand dollars last year, people can still make donations online at alz.org/walk