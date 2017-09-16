Epic Doane Comeback Stuns Dakota Wesleyan 68-67

DWU Loses 67-49 Lead With 6 Minutes Left

CRETE, Neb. – With less than seven minutes to play in the game, the No. 22 Dakota Wesleyan University football team led the No. 7 Doane University football team, 67-49 in the NAIA Game of the Week. The 18-point lead wasn’t enough as Doane scored 19 unanswered points in the final 6:19 of the game to defeat DWU, 68-67 Saturday in Crete, Neb.

In the first play of the game, Dillon Turner (Salem, Ark.) threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. After that, the DWU quarterback focused in and completed a game to remember.

It was a back-and-forth first quarter as DWU scored 23 points compared to 28 points by Doane. DWU (2-2, 0-1 GPAC) opened the second half with 20 unanswered points and held Doane scoreless in the third period.

In their opening drive of the fourth quarter, Turner scampered for a 55-yard rushing touchdown to put DWU up, 64-42. Doane (3-0, 1-0 GPAC) picked up the offense and trailed 67-56 with five minutes remaining. After a DWU fumble, Doane found the end zone to pull within a score.

Doane forced DWU to a quick three-and-out in their next possession and punched the ball into the end zone to take a 68-67 lead that DWU could not overcome.

The Tiger offense broke the school record for most offensive yards in a game with 798. The previous record was 781 yards set in 1991 against Black Hills State University. Turner finished 30-of-44 passing with 405 passing yards, 122 rushing yards and six total scores. Hayden Adams (Villa Park, Ill.) broke school records for receptions in a game and receiving yards in a game with 18 receptions for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Luke Loudenburg (Canova, S.D.) tallied 127 yards on 26 attempts for two touchdowns. Junior Gaige Marshall (North Platte, Neb.) added 13 carries for 106 yards on the ground.

Tyler Wagner (Webster, S.D.) led the defense with nine tackles and one tackle for a loss, while Tyrel Haley (Winner, S.D.) added eight total tackles. Dillon Rork (Grand Island, Neb.) finished with eight tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss. Freshman linebacker Cody Reichelt(Mitchell, S.D.) had one of his best days in a Tiger uniform, pitching in four tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two sacks.

DWU returns home as they host Hastings College in a GPAC battle at 1 p.m. Saturday at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell, S.D.

-Recap Courtesy DWU Athletics