Garth Brooks Hosts Free Football Camp For Kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Garth Brooks has nine sold-out shows at the Denny Sanford Premier Center over the next two weekends and even with that packed schedule, he’s still finding time to hang out with some area kids.

Saturday was a once in a lifetime opportunity for 8th-grade student Marcus Jackson.

“I had a good time and I met a professional football player,” says Jackson.

Having fun was more than what he took away. He says he learned the importance of sportsmanship.

“Treat people how you want to be treated. Like if another teammate is going through a hard time, you show them respect and you help them out and work it through,” says Jackson.

These are just a few of the lessons that Marcus and the other 150 boys and girls are learning at the Teammate’s Football ProCamp. The camp is hosted for free by country music legend Garth Brooks. His Teammates for Kids Foundation and ProCamps have had a 13-year partnership, where they provide opportunities to children to attend the camp and also meet professional sports players like Dallas Clark. The Super Bowl champion and Sioux Falls native says his hope is the children enjoy themselves.

“There’s nothing better that they could be doing right now than working together, running, and having fun laughing,” says Former NFL player Dallas Clark.

The children also learned the five words of wisdom: which are character, discipline, courage, respect and

“Attitude is a cool one because that’s the one thing you have control of,” says Country Music Legend Garth Brooks. “No matter what else is happening around you and that’s the one they kind of drill in the hardest,”

Brooks also says by bringing in professional players, it teaches the kids the importance of working hard for what they want.

“What I love is for these kids to see guys like this because then they see, okay the dream can happen,” says Brooks.

Although many know Brooks as a country music legend, Tessa Curry says seeing this side of him shows the type of person he really is.

“I think really to provide them with an experience like this; that they probably wouldn’t otherwise have. I think it’s really important and it shows a lot about him,” says Tessa Curry, who brought her son to the camp.

As the day came to a close, Marcus says he can’t wait to share what he learned with his family.

“It’s great to be out here, I learned a lot. I’m going to take it and it’s going to be in my heart forever,” says Jackson.

As part of Brooks’s world tour, there will be a Teammates ProCamp during each tour stop.