Kooima & Northwestern Take Out Concordia

Red Raiders Win 35-21

ORANGE CITY, IA — Tyson Kooima threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns and ran for three more scores to lead the Northwestern Red Raiders past the Concordia Bulldogs 35-21 in both team’s GPAC opener on Saturday afternoon. Northwestern, ranked 24th, improves to 3-0. Click on the video viewer for highlights!