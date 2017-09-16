Sioux Falls Rolls At Mary

USF Is 3-0 After 38-7 Win

BISMARCK, ND – With two touchdowns a piece from All-American running back Max Mickey and Jason Towns plus another shutdown defensive performance, the #7 University of Sioux Falls Football Team moved to 3-0 with a 38-7 NSIC road decision over U-Mary at the MDU Resources Community Bowl on Saturday.

Mickey and Towns, along with junior quarterback Ian Fieber, led an offense that totaled a season-high 473 yards in total offense in rolling to a third straight win. USF, which generated more than 400 yards total offense for the second straight week, led 14-0 at halftime and outscored the Marauders, 24-7 in the second half to take their second road win in three games. The Cougars won its 15th straight NSIC contest as they continue to lead the NSIC. For the third straight game, USF defense allowed just seven points while holding an opponent under 200 yards in total offense for the second straight week. In fact, USF’s league-leading defense has allowed no more than 210 total yards in any game this season.

“I was pleased with our overall effort, especially in the second half. Any time you can go on the road and win a game in this league, you need to be proud of the effort,” said USF Head Football Coach Jon Anderson, who is now 3-0 in three starts with the Cougars, which won its 48th league game and 429th contest in school history.

For the first time in USF’s NCAA DII era, the Cougars have held an opponent to seven points or less for three consecutive games. In fact, USF has recorded the best three-game defensive scoring run (21 points allowed) since 2010.

“Even down a few starters, we have the first man up mentality and that showed in the performance today,” said Anderson. “Guys like Steve McKee stepped up, along with the usual steady performance of Josh Butler and our defense. I saw some really nice things on offense with our rushing game applying pressure and the pass game, led by Ian Fieber, continue to make plays. Simply put, these guys get it done together,” he said.

USF came into the contest as the nation’s leader in rushing defense at -8.5 yards per game and allowed just 104 yards on 49 carries for a paltry 2.1 yards per carry. Therefore, USF is allowing just 29.0 yards per game. Stepping into the starting defensive front, McKee of Yankton, S.D., was among three players with seven tackles, adding 1.5 tackles for loss.

While USF did not register a sack for the first time in three games, they didn’t get many pass rush opportunities as the rushing-heavy triple option U-Mary offense threw just three passes. However, USF had nine tackles for losses of 39 yards, forced two fumbles and recovered one (Jared Brito). USF now has 34 TFLs in three games or more than 11 per game. Seniors Michael Atonio had seven tackles, TFL and a forced fumble and Josh Butler had seven tackles while Noah St. Pierre added six.

On offense, the Cougars were led by the running of Mickey and Towns and the efficiency of quarterback Ian Fieber, who connected on 20-of-28 passes for a career-high 206 yards and a TD.

As for Mickey, he again played the role as the league’s top back and an All-American to the tee. He had 150 yards rushing on 24 carries with two TDs. As a result, he now has 3,264 career rushing yards, which ranks sixth all-time at USF. He passed Terry Austin (3,115 rushing yards, 1992-95; and Ryan Lowmiller, 3,137 yards, 2006-09). To move into the top five, Mickey will need 120 yards (Luke Papilion, 3,383, 2013-16). Mickey, who didn’t lose a yard all day, recorded his 16th 100-yard rushing game. Senior Jason Towns had 11 carries for 52 yards and TDs of 12 and two yards. Towns, who had 128 all-purpose yards, scored two TDs for the first time in his career.

In his first extended time on the field this year, A.J. Garrow came up big for USF. He paced the USF receiving corps with a career high six catches for 54 yards, including a long of 13. Garrow, a Brandon, S.D., native and son of former USF Cougar standout Chad Garrow, stepped up at wideout, hauling in twice as many catches as he had totaled in his career. Also playing a big role for USF was junior wide out Anthony Holmes, who hauled in five catches for 62 yards with a TD. In total, USF had seven played with receptions with six hauling in at least two each.

The Cougars opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 10-play, 73-yard scoring driving, which covered 4:21. capped by Towns 12-yard TD run with 9:21 to play. On the drive, USF had three catches from Garrow 29 yards while Mickey had 27 yards rushing and Towns, 17.

On the ensuing drive, U-Mary drove inside USF territory but the defense rose up when Dennis Gardeck dropped Jaxon Ford for a 10-yard loss on a third and six play. Subsequently, the Cougars again responded on offense with a 10-play, 61-yard scoring drive that used 3:55 off the clock as Mickey had 28 rushing. Fieber threw a nine-yard TD pass to Holmes, who fought off U-Mary defenders and pulled in a one-handed, acrobatic TD grab.

In the second quarter, both teams had scoring opportunities but drives stalled followed by field goals that hit the uprights. In the third quarter, USF pushed its advantage to 21-0 as Mickey scored on a two-yard run to finish off an 11-play, 71-yard drive that used 4:24 off the clock.

The Marauders answered back quickly as Colton Farmer, who was 2-of-3 for 84 yards, connected with Jordan Beaty on a 69-yard scoring play on the first play from the scrimmage on the series. With 5:19 to play, USF’s lead was 21-7. But Towns, Mickey and his offensive teammates had a quick response of their own. First, Towns returned the ensuing kickoff 46 yards which was followed by a 20-yard pass from Fieber to Jett Thune, setting up Mickey’s 27-yard scoring jaunt when he broke five tackles en route to his 40th career TD. He is now 11th on USF’s all-time TD list (Luke Papilion, 2013-16, 10th, 44).

After that USF’s defense asserted itself and U-Mary didn’t threaten while the Cougars put up 10 more points. Towns scored on a three-yard run with 14:04 to play in the game for a 35-7 lead. The score was set up by a forced fumble from Atonio, which was recovered by Jared Brito at the U-Mary 34-yard line. With 2:22 to play, Stuart Vanden Heuvel knocked home a 22-yard field goal to cap a seven-play 54-yard scoring drive, which capped the scoring.

Next for USF will be the Hall of Fame Game against Minnesota-Crookston at 6 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Bob Young Field.

Notes –

~ USF has outscored opponents, 101-to-21 for a 33.7 to 7.0 point differential

~ In rushing yards, USF has a 598-to-87 advantage over opponents. In average per rush, it is 4.4 to 0.8 for foes. USF has eight rushing TDs in three games and allowed just one.

~ The Cougars have totaled 1,083 yards in total offense or 361.0 per game and 5.0 per play. Opponents have just 589 total yards or 196.3 per game.

~ About this – USF owns a 41-to-0 scoring margin in the first quarter and 61-7 in the first half of games this year. The Cougars have finished strong, allowing no points in the fourth quarter while putting up 20.

~ Ian Fieber has completed 47-of-78 passes for 60.3 percent and 448 yards with two TDs. Anthony Holmes has a team-high 12 receptions for 131 yards. Ty Smith, A.J. Garrow and Nick Stanke all have hauled in seven receptions.

~ On defense, senior linebacker Dennis Gardeck continues to lead the way with 21 tackles, including 15 solo stops, eight TFLs, seven sacks and a fumble recovery. Senior linebacker Michael Atonio has 19 stops with 4.5 TFLs and two sacks with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Josh Butler has 17 tackles and Kyle Campiotti has 15 tackles with four TFLs and a sack.

-Recap Courtesy USF Athletics