Strong Start Fades In Wolves Loss To Upper Iowa

Northern State Falls 31-14 At Swisher Field

Aberdeen, S.D. – The Northern State University football team dropped their second home game of the season Saturday, 31-14 to Upper Iowa University. With the loss, the Wolves move to 1-2 overall with one game remaining in cross divisional play.

Northern scored first in the game on a quick one yard pass from Jake Comeaux to Nicholas Truen . The Peacocks however answered back in the second quarter tying this at 7-all with 10:20 to play in the half. The tie did not last long with the swift feet of Zech Culbreath . Culbreath returned the following kickoff 97 yards for the Wolves second score of the afternoon. Upper Iowa added a field goal with just second remaining in the half, however Northern led 14-10 as the two teams headed to the locker room.

Things came unraveled for the Wolves in the second half, as the Peacocks took the lead on a rushing touchdown in the third. Upper Iowa added two more quick scores in the fourth lengthening their lead. The first touchdown came off a blocked punt which was recovered in the endzone, and the second on an 18 yard pass at the 12:42 mark.

Comeaux threw for 96 yards and one touchdown in the game. Hunter Trautman entered in the fourth and notched six yards passing with two completions. Nicholas Truen led the NSU rushers with 75 yards on 15 carries. Zachery Barber led the team on the receiving end with 59 yards including a 40 yard long. Barber notched three receptions, as well as Culbreath and Truen.

Etienne Ezeff led the defense with nine tackles and two break-ups, followed by Cody Braeger with eight tackles including one sack. Braeger also notched a forced fumble and a break-up. Preston Droessler tallied a solo sack and five tackles for the Wolves, while Joe Gorghuber and Josh Coyle tag teamed for Northern’s final sack of the afternoon. Brian Sumption disrupted the Peacock offense with two interceptions and two break-ups. Sumption recorded 11 yards on interception returns and added five tackles.

Jacob Wiedrich averaged 37.6 yards per punt with a 46 yard long, while Nathan Shaw averaged 62.0 yards per kick-off. Shaw also knocked down both the team’s two PATs. Culbreath led the returners with 106 yards followed by Barber with 47 on kick returns. Riley Frantzen notched a 23 yard punt return for NSU.

The Wolves hit the road next weekend for a 4 p.m. match-up with Minnesota State on Saturday from Mankato.

-Recap Courtesy NSU Athletics