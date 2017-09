Trojans Trample Mayville State

Dakota State Wins NSAA Opener 48-16

MADISON, S.D. — Jacob Giles threw for 316 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Dakota State Trojans to a 48-16 win over Mayville State in their North Star Athletic Association opener in Madison on Saturday night. DSU improves to 3-1 with the victory and hosts in-state rival Presentation next Saturday at 4 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!