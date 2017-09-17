Coyotes Turn Corner In Rout Of UND

3-0 For First Time Since 2006

VERMILLION, S.D. — The South Dakota Coyotes appear well on their way to their first ever FCS Playoff appearance.

USD is 3-0 for the first time since 2006 after their demolition of 10th ranked North Dakota 45-7. USD racked up 575 total yards of offense while holding the powerful Fighting Hawk offense to just 257 total yards.

It’s a win that also shows just how far the Coyotes have come in just one year under Bob Nielson. Last year they blew a 20 point lead and lost to the Fighting Hawks.

This year they just blew them out.

The Coyotes are off next week and will visit Western Illinois on Saturday, September 30th.