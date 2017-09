Jacks Happy With Non-Conference Performance

SDSU 3-0 After Beating Drake 51-10

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State Jackrabbits, as expected, had no problem staying unbeaten against the Drake Bulldogs.

The 4th ranked Rabbits rolled over Drake 51-10 last night at Dana J Dykhouse Stadium. It’s their fourth 3-0 start in the FCS era, and in each of the previous seasons the Jacks made the playoffs. With Youngstown State looming after the bye, State got the clean performance they wanted.