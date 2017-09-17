LaFavre Scores Winner For USF In OT Against Northern

Coo Win Soccer Match 1-0

SIOUX FALLS – After controlling the game for regulation, University of Sioux Falls Soccer broke through with Lauren LaFavre’s game-winning goal in overtime to defeat Northern State, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon. The Cougars are one of four teams who remain unbeaten in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play, improving their league record to 2-0-1 and matching last season’s win total with a 3-2-1 record overall.

Sioux Falls maintained possession for the majority of Sunday afternoon and the stats confirmed their command of the game. USF held a 22-10 edge in shots, including a 10-5 advantage in shots on goal. The Cougars had six corner kicks to the Wolves’ one. Despite not scoring in regulation, Sioux Falls’s efforts were rewarded just three minutes into the first extra period.

After ending Saturday’s game in a tie with MSU Moorhead, the Cougars were able to earn three points on LaFavre’s second game-winning goal of the season and the third game-winning tally of her career. After a throw-in, McKayla Philippi found LaFavre 10 yards out from the top of the 18-yard box. After making her turn towards the goal, LaFavre fought through a tackle and with enough space, unleashed a right-footed shot that curled into the lower left corner of the goal, providing the golden goal for USF.

The Cougars were aggressive from the opening kickoff, out-shooting Northern State (3-2-0, 2-1-0 NSIC) by a margin of 7-6 in the first half and earning five corners. The Cougars almost took an early lead when Lindsey Power’s corner kick service found the head of Chessa Novotny, but her redirection went just above the crossbar. Novotny added two more shots in the first half and Alexandria Scott’s header was saved in the 24th minute.

USF goalkeeper Morgan Perkins recorded her eighth career shutout with five saves, three of which came in the first half. LaFavre closed the half for the Cougars with two shots in the final 15 minutes, testing the NSU keeper with in the 35th minute for USF’s second shot on goal of the half. The aggressive play was a bit detrimental for the Cougars in the opening half as three players were tagged with yellow cards.

An unusually calm day at the USF Sports Complex didn’t give a wind advantage to either team so the Cougars were able to continue their dominant run of possession in the second half. USF’s offensive output nearly doubled with 13 shots while their possession limited Northern State to just four shots and Perkins stopped both efforts that were put on frame.

The Cougars were not shy about shooting from distance in the second half with many of their shots coming from outside the 18-yard box. LaFavre had two shots saved and a third sail high in the second half as eight different Cougars recorded at least one shot in the second half.

USF nearly broke the scoreless tie in the 72nd minute when Olivia Valdez’s shot was blocked but the rebound drifted into the box. Philippi tried to flick it past the NSU keeper, but the last defender made a sliding save to keep the Cougars off the board.

In the 81st minute, Power launched a free kick at the goal from nearly 40 yards out only to have it corralled by the leaping Northern State goalkeeper. After LaFavre’s 85th minute shot was saved, Novotny had USF’s final scoring effort in the 88th, which fell int eh hands of the NSU keeper again.

The Cougars carried the momentum of their offensive dominance to the overtime period when Morgan Lovato’s fifth shot of the game drifted just left of the goal. A minute later, the Cougars earned a throw-in deep in the Wolves’ territory, setting up the Philippi-LaFavre connection that won the game for USF.

Sunday’s victory wrapped up the Cougars’ unbeaten homestand and they now head to Mankato, Minn. to face No. 15 Minnesota State on Friday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy USF Athletics