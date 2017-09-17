Mobile Home Sustains Little Fire Damage Thanks To Neighbors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A mobile home on west side of Sioux Falls sustained minor fire and smoke damage, thanks to tentative neighbors.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue were called to the 900 block of North Irene Place around 7:30 Saturday night. Neighbors called in saying they heard a beeping noise outside their home, and saw smoke coming from the roof line of the mobile home next door. The neighbors said no one was home at the time. Fire crews extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes after arrival. The mobile home sustained a small amount of fire and smoke damage throughout the mobile home. The cause is still under investigation.

According to the press release, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with four fire apparatus, two support units, and 19 firefighters. SFPD, Paramedics Plus Ambulance, MidAmerican Energy, and XCEL Energy responded to assist. The home did not have residential sprinklers in the home. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminds residents to make sure they have working smoke detectors in their homes and testing them monthly.