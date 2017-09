Resilient Vikings Pull Out Overtime Win

Improve To 2-1 With Win Over Bemidji

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana’s roller coaster season hit a high yesterday as the Vikings rallied to beat Bemidji State 30-27 in overtime.

They did so despite losing starting quarterback Ryan Rubley to an injury and showed resilience that’s developed in winning their last two games by 8 points or less.

The Vikings visit St. Cloud State next Saturday.