Strong Second Half Sends SDSU To Win Over Northern Colorado

Jacks Win 2-1

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State women’s soccer used a pair of second half goals to secure a 2-1 comeback win over Northern Colorado Sunday at Fishback Soccer Park.

Playing in front of 270 fans on Hometown Heroes Day, SDSU (3-4-3) shook off a one-goal halftime deficit behind scores from Leah Manuleleua and Nicole Hatcher to secure the nonconference victory.

“It was a good game against a great team,” head coach Brock Thompson said. “Northern Colorado will d o really well in the Big Sky, so it was a good win for us. I thought we played well in the first half, and the difference was just the set piece. To their credit, they scored it we didn’t get on the end of ours. It evened out in the second half when we equalized it, but I really loved the way we played. I thought we attacked with a hunger to score goals today, and that’s really the next step for us.”

Julia Lam and Bianca Madonia recorded assists in the game, while Tori Poole had a game-high seven shots.

Midway through the first half, Northern Colorado took a 1-0 lead as the Bears’ Mariel Gutierrez snuck a free kick into the far corner of the net from 25 yards out in the 27th minute. That score held through the break, until moments into the second half State found its equalizer when Lam connected with Manuleleua on a corner kick at 48:53. On the set piece, Lam fired a cross to the far post where Manuleleua waited for the header goal.

The Jacks had a chance to take the lead on a penalty kick in the 58th, but UNC’s Madeline Burdick stopped the shot and kept things even until 75:26 when Hatcher scored the eventual game-winner.

On its eighth corner kick off the day, an Annie Williams ball was initially cleared by the UNC defense before Madonia corralled the ball on the left side of the box and hit a low cross through the Bear defense, finding Hatcher mid-box on a one-touch goal.

The final 15 minutes of action saw the Jackrabbit back line fight off numerous UNC attacks, putting a stranglehold on the net to close out the win.

Game Notes

Leah Manuleleua and Nicole Hatcher continue to lead the Jackrabbit team with three goals apiece.

Hatcher is now eight points away from joining the top five of SDSU’s career points record list. She has 48 points for her career.

Taylor Lock made her first collegiate start in goal.

Up Next

South Dakota State is idle until Sept. 29, when it travels to Denver for its Summit League opener. The Jacks return to Fishback Soccer Park Oct. 1 to host Bellevue.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics