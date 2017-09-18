2 Die In Fiery Interstate Crash In Jones County Over Weekend

Associated Press
MURDO, S.D. (AP) – Two people died in a fiery weekend crash in Jones County involving a semitrailer and a pickup truck.

The Highway Patrol says a semi eastbound on Interstate 90 went through the median and into the westbound lanes, where it collided with the pickup.

The crash happened midday Sunday, 14 miles west of Murdo. Both the semi’s trailer and the pickup caught fire.

The 64-year-old woman driving the pickup and a 59-year-old male passenger died at the scene. The semi driver wasn’t injured.

None of the people involved were immediately identified.

