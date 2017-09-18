Aberdeen Opens New $8 Million Public Library

Associated Press
Courtesy: K.O. Aberdeen Public Library Facebook page
ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Aberdeen’s new $8 million public library is opening.

The American News reports that the 29,400-square-foot K.O. Lee Aberdeen Public Library features separate spaces for youth, adult and children’s books. It also has a genealogy space for historic information, meeting rooms and small group rooms, several computers and The A Place.

The A Place is a special section dedicated to helping newcomers in the city, especially those whose first language isn’t English. It was created with a $35,000 grant from the Knight Foundation.

Monday was the library’s opening day.

