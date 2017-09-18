Attorneys General Push For Consumer Protections; Ask For Free Credit Monitoring For Equifax Victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined with Attorneys General around the country in requesting that Equifax take steps to protect consumers after a massive data breach.

In a letter to Equifax, Attorneys General ask the company to disable links for enrollment in a fee-based credit monitoring service. The group accuses Equifax of “using it’s own data breach as an opporutnuity to sell services to victims” in addition to offering some free monitoring services.

Jackley says consumers shouldn’t have to pay anyone, especially Equifax, to monitor or freeze their credit following the breach.

That breach is estimated to impact 143 million people, including thousands of South Dakotans.