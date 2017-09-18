Authorities Investigate Possible Excessive Force Incident In Wagner

WAGNER, S.D. – Multiple agencies are investigating claims of police brutality in Wagner.

In a Facebook post, Philly Cournoyer claims her 64-year-old father, a Yankton Sioux Tribal Elder, was detained, assaulted and tased by a Wagner Police officer Saturday night. Cournoyer maintains he was traveling to a hospital to visit his mother at the time and that he was injured from the incident.

Cournoyer’s allegations have been shared more than 4,000 times on Facebook.

Wagner police say they were called to assist Highway Patrol in a pursuit that night.

An internal investigation is underway through Wagner police as well as through the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation.