Authorities Still Searching For Escaped Inmate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities are still searching for an inmate who escaped the Minnehaha County Corrections Center on Friday.

After 9 p.m. Friday night, inmate Kai Conrad Hanson escaped from the corrections center on West Russell Street. Hansen was last seen running westbound, he reportedly stripped off his jail issued clothes and is likely wearing a black shirt and either shorts or underwear.

Hansen was originally charged with several burglaries and thefts.

Authorities say there is no reason at this time to believe that the public is in danger.

Anyone with information about Hansen’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office or Metro Communications (605)367-7000.